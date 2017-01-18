Police File Charges In Latest Riot After Penn State Win

STATE COLLEGE (AP) – Police charged eleven people with various offenses tied to a large disturbance that broke out in downtown State College after Penn State’s football team won the Big Ten title. Unruly fans caused thousands of dollars in damage during the Dec. 3 riot, which immediately followed the Nittany Lions’ come-from-behind victory over Wisconsin. Eight of the eleven charged are current students at Penn State. Police say they face possible expulsions from the school if they are convicted.

