Police File Charges In Latest Riot After Penn State Win

"No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it." — 1 Corinthians 10:13