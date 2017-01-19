Casey To Vote “No” On Three Nominees

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey says he will vote “no” on three of President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees. Casey said Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos has no experience in public education and the education work she has done is centered upon pursuing efforts to undermine and privatize public schools. After reviewing Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions’ testimony, his record, his record as a prosecutor, and meeting with him, Casey said he will vote against his nomination. As to EPA Administrator nominee Scott Pruitt, Casey said on behalf of the children of Pennsylvania, who deserve clean water to drink, clean air to breathe, and action on climate change, he will vote against his nomination.

