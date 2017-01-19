Election To Replace PA Lawmaker Ensnared In Embezzling Case

HARRISBURG (AP) – A state lawmaker who secretly pleaded guilty to a federal money laundering charge will be replaced in a March 21 special election. The election for the heavily Democrat 197th District in Philadelphia was scheduled to replace Leslie Acosta. The district has seen two state representatives go down in scandal since 2012. Acosta resigned Jan. 3, after resisting pressure to step down. She pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering, admitting that she aided a scheme to embezzle thousands of dollars from a publicly-funded mental health clinic where she once worked.

Related