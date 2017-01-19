Faith Leaders For America Unite In Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC – Nationally recognized faith leaders came together at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. to stress the importance of the protection of freedoms guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution as Donald Trump and Mike Pence prepare to take office. Faith Leaders for America is a group of clergy and leaders from various faith communities who share a common commitment to freedom and liberty, along with a commitment to address the imminent threats to those freedoms. Sam Rohrer, President of the Pennsylvania Pastors Network and American Pastors Network is a member of the group. Others of the group included National Religious Broadcasters President Jerry Johnson, Rev. Jerry Boykin, David Barton, Rabbi Jonathan Hausman, Bishop E.W. Jackson, and Bishop Aubrey Shines.

