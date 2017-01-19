Feds Grant PA Small Extension To Comply With Real ID

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has been granted an extension until June 5, 2017 from the Department of Homeland Security to fix state law to allow for federal Real ID compliance after Gov. Tom Wolf and bipartisan leaders wrote to federal officials earlier this month. The extension will allow the Wolf Administration to work with the General Assembly to resolve Pennsylvania’s non-compliance during the current legislative session. DHS told state leaders that additional extensions may be granted, as necessary, once the Commonwealth can commit to meeting all Real ID requirements. A state legislative fix is needed to avoid more widespread problems for travelers next year, when Real ID standards will be required for people boarding commercial airlines.

Related