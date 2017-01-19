Keeping PA Schools Open During Budget Impasses

HARRISBURG – A measure to ensure that schools in Pennsylvania receive necessary funding during a budget impasse has been reintroduced in Harrisburg. The legislation would appropriate funding on the payment schedule provided in the Public School Code at the previous year’s amount until such time when an appropriation is enacted. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument is the bill’s prime sponsor. Aument said his measure would ensure that our schools receive the funding necessary to operate without interruption or having to borrow money to keep operational.

