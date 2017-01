HARRISBURG – Legislation has been reintroduced to gradually reduce Pennsylvania’s Corporate Net Income Tax rate to make the state more business friendly. The Commonwealth currently has the second highest such rate in the nation at 9.99%. House Bill 130 would reduce the tax rate over a five-year period to a much more competitive 4.99%. The reduction would take place at a rate of 1 percentage point per year. The legislation has received bipartisan support in the PA House with 29 co-sponsors.

