10-Digit Dialing In 717 Area Code Starts In August

HARRISBURG (AP) – Mandatory 10-digit dialing will begin this year in 16 counties in south-central Pennsylvania that are getting a new area code to overlay the existing 717 area code. The PA Public Utility Commission said 10-digit dialing will start Aug. 26 and require all calls in the 717 service area to be made using the area code. The new 223 area code is being created for new telephone numbers to overlay existing phone numbers in the 717 area code. The commission’s order says numbers with the 223 area code can be released starting Sept. 26, and that requests for numbers with a 717 area code will be honored as long as numbers are available. The state estimated that 717 area code numbers will be exhausted this year.

