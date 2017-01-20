Feds Grant PA Small Extension To Comply With Real ID

HARRISBURG – Federal authorities are giving Pennsylvania until June 5, 2017 to comply with a 2005 federal law that requires people to prove they are legal U.S. residents in order for their driver’s licenses to be valid for federal purposes. The extension for compliance with the Real ID law means that, for now, Pennsylvania licenses will be sufficient proof of identification to get into federal facilities. A state legislative fix is needed to avoid more widespread problems for travelers next year, when Real ID standards will be required for people boarding commercial airlines. A 2012 state law is keeping Pennsylvania from meeting the federal requirements.

