March For Life/Donald Trump/Pro Life Issues Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation. Michael Ciccocioppo says the Trump Administration will stand up for pro life issues. He will also talk about the upcoming March for Life in Washington, DC on January 27, Planned Parenthood, and pro life issues impacting Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “WDAC Podcasts.”

