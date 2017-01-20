Maryland Governor Proposes Ethics Reforms

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Citing fraud and bribery scandals allegedly involving state and local officials, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has proposed reforms that target conflicts of interest and corruption. Called his Integrity in Government Initiative, the proposals include barring legislators from pushing legislation that directly benefits their employer or business, and prohibiting executive branch and legislative staff from lobbying for one year after they leave state service. Hogan also wants all meetings of the General Assembly live-streamed and his 2018 budget proposal includes funds to do that.

