HARRISBURG – Legislation has been reintroduced to gradually reduce Pennsylvania’s Corporate Net Income Tax rate. The Commonwealth currently has the second highest such rate in the nation at 9.99%. House Bill 130 would reduce the tax rate over a five-year period to a much more competitive 4.99%. The reduction would take place at a rate of 1 percentage point per year. The legislation has received bipartisan support in the PA House with 29 co-sponsors.

