Measure Places Severance Tax On Natural Gas Drilling

HARRISBURG – With the Commonwealth facing serious financial challenges heading into the next fiscal year, Montgomery County Rep. Kate Harper has re-introduced legislation to enact a severance tax on natural gas drilling. House Bill 113 proposes a tax rate of 3.5% of the gross value of units severed at the wellhead. Half of the revenue generated by the tax would be used toward the unfunded liability in the state’s school employee pension system, helping to protect against higher school property tax rates. The other half would provide additional funding to the Pennsylvania State Police. Harper’s legislation would leave in place the current impact fee assessed on natural gas wells under Act 13 of 2012. The fee has generated more than $1 billion for the state, which has been used to address impacts in communities where drilling takes place and to invest in statewide environmental programs.

