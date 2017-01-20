PA Treasurer Set To Keep Campaign Promise

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s treasurer is reducing the size of his department’s automobile fleet and won’t use a state car himself in what he says is an effort to keep a campaign promise. Joe Torsella says the treasury’s fleet will be reduced from 21 vehicles to 10. He will also end the practice of assigning state cars to individual staffers. Instead, a limited number of pooled vehicles will be signed-out as needed for official business and the mileage recorded. He says the move will honor a commitment he made at his swearing-in ceremony to remember that every dollar the state spends comes from hardworking taxpayers. The new policy is effective immediately.

