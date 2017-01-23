Lancaster Armed Robbery Investigation

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday around 8:20 p.m. at J&E Grocery on the 500 block of Woodward Street in Lancaster. Surveillance footage captured the suspect in the store pointing a silver handgun at two people inside of the store. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3347 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913. Tipsters can remain anonymous.



