PA Animal Abuse Legislation To Be Reintroduced

HARRISBURG – Legislation setting stricter penalties for animal abuse has been reintroduced by Erie County Rep. Ryan Bizarro. Libre’s bill is named after a Boston terrier puppy, who captured headlines after being found in critical condition at a Lancaster County farm. The puppy and his mother were both surrendered by their owner and nursed back to health. The legislation failed to secure a final vote before the last legislative session ended. House Bill 13 would ban any abuser convicted of animal cruelty from getting their pets back. It also would create a first-time misdemeanor penalty for an egregious act of animal cruelty; add greater protection for horses that are severely abused; and provide commonsense limitations on the continuous outdoor tethering of dogs. Currently, animal cruelty is a summary offense with a fine of a couple hundred dollars and less than 90 days in jail.

