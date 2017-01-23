Proposal To Allow PA Police To Wear Body Cameras

HARRISBURG – Police officers would be able to use body-worn cameras under legislation that is being reintroduced in Harrisburg. Currently, state law does not permit police to enter a private residence with an activated body-worn camera that audio records conversations. Montgomery County Sen. Stewart Greenleaf says his measure would enhance any prosecution of wrong-doers inside a residence. The measure would also permit officers to record interviews inside police facilities with suspects or witnesses. The bill passed the state Senate in the prior legislative session.

