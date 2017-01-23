Reed’s Wild West Dream Heads For Courthouse Showdown

HARRISBURG (AP) – A dream to open a Wild West museum led former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed to spend millions in public funds to buy artifacts. But the museum never got built and now he’s about to face trial on charges of receiving stolen property. Jury selection begins today in the criminal case. Investigators say they recovered some 1,800 artifacts, many from his home, and jurors will hear about dozens of them. The items at issue in the trial include stagecoach equipment, saddles, a dice game known as chuck-a-luck, copies of the Tombstone Epitaph newspaper, knives, and several guns. Reed’s lawyer says he didn’t steal anything and was in fact in lawful possession of the items.

