18 Year Old Man Shot By Police In Lancaster City

LANCASTER(AP) – Authorities are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man by police officers during a confrontation in the city of Lancaster. The Lancaster County district attorney’s office said Jose Efrain Rodriguez was shot at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The former New York resident later died at a hospital. Prosecutors said Rodriguez was armed when he was approached by a vehicle carrying two officers. The district attorneys’ office said the investigation at this point indicated that Rodriguez “fired at police and, in turn, was shot by police.” The officers weren’t injured. Prosecutors and county detectives are investigating and will review surveillance footage, reports and other evidence before making a determination on the actions of police.

