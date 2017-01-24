Blue Lives Matter Bill Being Reintroduced

HARRISBURG – Hoping his proposal to make assaulting a law enforcement officer a hate crime will become law, Cambria County Rep. Frank Burns has reintroduced his Blue Lives Matter bill for the current legislative session. House Bill 158 is a replica of legislation introduced last year, but which wasn’t advanced in the Legislature by the end of the year, necessitating its reintroduction. Burns, whose bill obtained swift backing from the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police last summer, said he is tired of publicly cataloging an ever-increasing number of assaults on law enforcement. Since the number of police deaths nationwide skyrocketed 56% last year and since local police departments fear a sharp decline in applicants, Burns said he feels compelled to get his measure passed. The bill toughens penalties for assaulting a law enforcement officer, making the offense one degree higher than current law. For example, a crime that is a first-degree misdemeanor would become a third-degree felony.

