Man Convicted In Lancaster County Triple Murder Takes His Life

CAMP HILL (AP) – Authorities say a man convicted as a teenager in the murders of three members of a Lancaster County family a decade ago has taken his life in prison. Cumberland County Deputy Coroner Jeff Miller said that 25-year-old Alec Kreider was found in his cell Friday in SCI-Camp Hill. The Department of Corrections said staff members tried to revive Kreider after a corrections officer found him unconscious in his cell, but he was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Friday by Holy Spirit Hospital personnel. Kreider was 16 when Kevin Haines and his parents, Thomas and Lisa Haines, were killed in their Manheim Township home in May 2007. Kreider pleaded guilty in June 2008 to first-degree murder and was sentenced to three consecutive life terms.

