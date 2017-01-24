National School Choice Week Underway

HARRISBURG – National School Choice Week is underway in Pennsylvania and across the nation. There are 796 events planned in the Keystone State to raise awareness of K-12 school choice. The events include everything from information sessions and open houses at schools to rallies, policy discussions, and movie screenings organized by community groups. The week provides families in Pennsylvania with the opportunity to research and evaluate the K-12 school choices available for their children in advance of the 2017-2018 school year. It also raises awareness of the importance of providing every child with effective education options. Andrew Campanella, President of National School Choice Week, says Pennsylvania has long been a pioneer in providing a diversity of K-12 education options for children and families. Parents can choose traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. The week runs now through Saturday. You can get more information at www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

