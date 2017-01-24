PA Corrections Officials Tell Senators Prisons Can Close Safely

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania corrections officials told state senators that the proposed closure of two prisons is not politically designed to squeeze more money out of the Legislature amid a massive budget deficit. Monday’s joint Senate committee hearing comes before the Department of Corrections is to announce which two prisons it’ll close. The hearing was packed with corrections officers and supporters who want lawmakers to oppose the closings. Corrections officials say they’re trying to save money and that they expect the inmate population to continue dropping. But Corrections Secretary John Wetzel is objecting to some senators’ suggestions that the move is a political stunt. Officials say they can close two prisons without jeopardizing anyone’s security. Meanwhile, the parole population is growing. The target date to close is July 1.

