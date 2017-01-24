PA Officials Concerned Of Repeal Of Medicaid Expansion

HARRISBURG – Some state officials are preparing for “disastrous” consequences in Pennsylvania should President Trump repeal the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion Program. PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale expressed concern that over 670,000 Pennsylvanians would lose their health insurance if the provision is eliminated. He added it could hurt the fight against opioid abuse. State Treasurer Joe Torsella said the elimination could cost the state economy $4.5 billion. Two top financial officers also stated that a repeal would lead to the loss of thousands of jobs and negatively impact the state’s already large budget deficit. Gov. Wolf has proposed a grant to serve as the expansion’s replacement.

