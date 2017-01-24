Pennsylvanians With Disabilities Day On Jan. 30

HARRISBURG – The PA House unanimously adopted a resolution designating Monday, Jan. 30, as “Pennsylvanians with Disabilities Day.” House Resolution 34 recognizes citizens with disabilities who have distinguished themselves and the Commonwealth in the spirit of the late President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. January 30th is FDR’s birth date. “Pennsylvanians with Disabilities Day” began with legislation approved in 1988 and continues to advance increased independence and inclusiveness for those with physical and intellectual disabilities.

