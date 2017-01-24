Push To Help PA’s First Responders

HARRISBURG – The PA House and Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committees have announced a renewed effort to assist the Commonwealth’s first responders. A comprehensive review of a previous effort to help Pennsylvania’s first responders and the unveiling of a new legislative package of bills to assist fire departments and EMS organizations was the focus of a press conference held in Harrisburg. Sen. Randy Vulakovich, who chairs the Senate committee, said that lawmakers must do all they can to help those who answer emergency calls and save lives. Measures in the 16 bill package include college loan forgiveness for first responders and the establishment of an on-line training program. Finding and keeping personnel is a key issue facing many departments as the ranks of volunteers in Pennsylvania have dwindled from about 300,000 in the 1970s to around 50,000 today.

Related