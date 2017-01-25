DA To Probe Lancaster Police Shooting Death Of Man

LANCASTER – Authorities are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man by police officers during a confrontation in Lancaster. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Jose Efrain Rodriguez was shot at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The former New York resident who was staying on S. Queen Street later died at a hospital. Two city police officers were on South Duke and North Streets when they observed Rodriguez, who walked up to their vehicle. Although not initially visible to the officers, Rodriguez was armed with a handgun. The investigation showed Rodriguez fired at police and, in turn, was shot by officers. The investigation also revealed the police deployed their tasers. The officers weren’t injured. Prosecutors and county detectives will review surveillance footage, reports, and other evidence before making a determination on the actions of police.

Related