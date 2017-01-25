Delaware Lawmakers Eye Computer Science Mandate

DOVER, DE (AP) – The Delaware House approved a bill requiring public high schools in the state to offer at least one computer science course. It requires computer science instruction in all high schools by the 2020-2021 school year. The Delaware Department of Education would be charged with developing curriculum standards and seeking approval of the State Board of Education of those standards by the end of this year. The measure also states that, starting with the 2018-2019 school year, a computer science course could satisfy one year of the total credit requirement in mathematics, excluding Algebra I, Geometry or Algebra II or the equivalent courses. The legislation now goes to the Senate.

