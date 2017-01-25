Incremental Increase Sought For PA’s Minimum Wage

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County Rep. Patty Kim has unveiled her updated minimum wage bill. The proposal includes seven scheduled increases, beginning with $12 per hour effective July 1, with additional 50 cent incremental increases yearly to $15 per hour by 2023. Currently, someone earning minimum wage who works 40 hours per week only earns $15,080, some $4,700 below the poverty line, requiring many people to rely on government assistance programs to get by. The measure will be further examined during a public hearing next Monday.

