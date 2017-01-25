Many From PA To Go To 2017 March For Life

LANCASTER – Many individuals and families from the region are planning to attend the 2017 March For Life in Washington, DC this Friday. This year’s theme is “The Power of One.” WDAC and Bob Neff Tours will be providing bus transportation to and from the event. If you’d like to register, call 717-397-0000. There are other buses leaving for the March from across Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Family Institute has a listing of buses available. CLICK THIS LINK to go to their list or you can call PFI at 1-800-FAMILY-1 to find a bus from your area. If you have a bus going to D.C. for the March, contact them so you can get your bus on that list.

