Maryland Ending Life Bill To Be Introduced

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers will be sponsoring legislation to allow terminally ill patients to end their own lives by self-ingesting drugs prescribed by a doctor. Supporters are meeting with legislators today, when lawmakers will introduce legislation. It would allow mentally capable, terminally ill patients with six months or fewer to live the option to obtain prescription medication, if their suffering became unbearable. Similar legislation has stalled in recent years. Opponents have cited concerns that vulnerable people like the developmentally disabled could be pressured to end their lives.

