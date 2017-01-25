New Area Congressman At Work In The U.S. House

WASHINGTON, DC – Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker is adjusting from serving in the PA Senate to his new role in Washington, DC representing parts of Lancaster, Berks, and Chester Counties. The lawmaker says he’s already busy at work. Several measures supported by Smucker have passed the U.S. House. One was the REINS (Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny) Act, which requires congressional approval of federal regulations with the potential to have a major economic effect. Another supported by the lawmaker was H.R. 7 – the “No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act” which passed yesterday.

