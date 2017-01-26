Charges Filed In Lancaster County Attempted Suicide

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man faces charges after taking his elderly wife from a care home and attempting suicide with her earlier this week. 60-year-old Philip Benight of Conestoga is charged with a second-degree felony count of causing or aiding suicide. Both Benight and the 72-year-old woman are alive after being found unconscious by police in a vehicle at Benight’s home early Monday morning. Both had taken a quantity of prescription pills. Officers tended to the couple by administering Narcan, an overdose antidote, and CPR. Both were hospitalized. Benight was arraigned with bail set at $300,000, which was posted. Benight admitted to police to providing the medications which caused the overdose. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

