Clean Bill Of Health For Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says the Democrat has a “clean bill of health” less than a year after he revealed he had a treatable form of prostate cancer. His press secretary said the 68-year-old Wolf got the news from his doctor last week. Spokesman J.J. Abbott says he has no other information about the doctor’s assessment of Wolf. Wolf has kept a busy schedule while receiving treatment, traveling around the state, and attending functions. Wolf also is planning to run for re-election in 2018 to a second four-year term. He took office in 2015.

