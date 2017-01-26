Getting More PA Gambling Money For Property Tax Relief

HARRISBURG – Sen. Lisa Boscola of Northampton & Lehigh Counties introduced legislation that would more than double gambling dollars available for property tax relief. Senate Bill 101 upholds the original intent of the 2004 law that legalized gambling in Pennsylvania. Currently, casino slots proceeds are used solely for property tax relief. Table games monies are diverted into the state’s General Fund, which can be used for a multitude of different things. Boscola said that slots generated over $800 million for property tax relief in 2016 while a record $853 million in table games revenue last year ended up in the General Fund. Boscola noted that if the table games proceeds were also deposited in the Gaming Fund, the amount of property tax relief for homeowners would have doubled. Boscola also re-introduced Senate Bill 102, which would freeze property taxes for senior citizens 65 and older.

