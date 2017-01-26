PA’s State Budget Looks Grim

HARRISBURG(AP) – The head of the state Legislature’s Independent Fiscal Office said today that revenue collections are even weaker than expected last fall. Matthew Knittel says year-over-year revenue collections are flat amid weak corporate profits. That means that, without any changes, the projected budget gap is approaching $3 billion through mid-2018. The state’s approved budget is $31.5 billion this fiscal year. The Republican-controlled Legislature’s rebuffed Gov. Tom Wolf’s efforts the past two years to balance the deficit with a broad tax increase. Now the Democratic governor says he’ll produce a budget-balancing plan next month that relies heavily on cuts and savings measures. Spending is being pushed up by the rising cost of health care, prisons and overdue pension obligation payments.

