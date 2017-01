Pennsylvania Higher Ed System To Look At Mergers

HARRISBURG(AP) – Officials say the operations of Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities are being reviewed in light of falling enrollment and financial challenges – a move that could result in the merger or closure of some campuses. Chancellor Frank Brogan says the State System of Higher Education’s current operations are “unsustainable.” He made the announcement today in Harrisburg during his annual “state of the system” address. The system is one of the nation’s largest public university systems. State funding, $444 million last year, is about the same as it was 17 years ago.

The system’s total enrollment is about 100,000 students at schools including Bloomsburg, Shippensburg and West Chester universities, among others. It’s unclear how long the review would take. Legislative approval is required to merge or close any of the schools.