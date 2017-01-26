Preparing To March For Life In DC

LANCASTER – Thousands of people from our area and across the nation will be headed to Washington, DC tomorrow to take part in the 2017 March For Life. Pro lifers will gather to make a statement in support of unborn children, their mothers, and in opposition to abortion. The Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation, Michael Ciccocioppo said the theme of this year’s march is “The Power Of One.” Some of the featured speakers include Senior Counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway; former Planned Parenthood director and now pro life advocate Abby Johnson; and Christian author and speaker Eric Metaxas.

Related