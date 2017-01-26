Senator Says Pittsburgh State Prison To Close

HARRISBURG (AP) – Allegheny County Sen. Wayne Fontana says the Wolf Administration plans to close Pittsburgh State Prison to save money at a time when inmate numbers are dropping. Fontana says Gov. Tom Wolf disclosed the news during a Thursday morning phone call. The administration had previously said it was considering closing two prisons, but Fontana says the final decision was to close just one. The number of state inmates has fallen by 2,400 since mid-2012. State officials had announced earlier this month that five prisons were among those that could close.

