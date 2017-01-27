Grim New Forecast Sees Large Budget Gap For Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (AP) – The head of the PA Legislature’s Independent Fiscal Office said revenue collections are weaker than expected. Matthew Knittel says year-over-year revenue collections are flat amid weak corporate profits. That means that, without any changes, the projected budget gap is approaching $3 billion through mid-2018. State spending is being pushed up by the rising cost of health care, prisons, and overdue pension obligation payments. The Legislature rebuffed Gov. Tom Wolf’s efforts to balance the deficit with a tax increases. Now Wolf says he’ll produce a budget-balancing plan next month that relies heavily on cuts and savings measures.

