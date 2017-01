Grim New Forecast Sees Large Budget Gap For Pennsylvania

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.” — Ephesians 6:12-13 Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica . Powered by BibleGateway.com