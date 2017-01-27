March For Life Today In D.C.

LANCASTER – Thousands of people from our area and across the nation are headed to Washington, DC today to take part in the 2017 March For Life. Pro lifers will gather to make a statement in support of unborn children, their mothers, and in opposition to abortion. The Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation, Michael Ciccocioppo says the theme of this year’s march is “The Power Of One.” The huge crowd will hear from numerous pro life speakers and then march from the Washington Monument to the U.S. Supreme Court building where the Roe V. Wade decision legalizing abortion in America was made in 1973. Some of the featured speakers in the 2017 March For Life include Vice President Mike Pence; Senior Counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway; former Planned Parenthood director and now pro life advocate Abby Johnson; and Christian author and speaker Eric Metaxas.

