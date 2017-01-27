Marching For Life In Washington, DC

LANCASTER – Thousands of pro lifers from our area and around the nation are in Washington, DC right now to show their support for unborn children, their mothers, and in opposition to abortion at the 2017 March For Life. Attendees will hear from numerous pro life speakers and then march from the Washington Monument to the U.S. Supreme Court Building where the Roe versus Wade decision allowing abortion in America was rendered in 1973. The Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation, Michael Ciccocioppo is in DC and says this year’s theme “The Power Of One” is quite significant. Some of the featured speakers include Vice President Mike Pence; Senior Counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway; former Planned Parenthood director and now pro life advocate Abby Johnson; and Christian author and speaker Eric Metaxas. President Trump recently reinstated the Mexico City policy, which ensures that tax dollars will not be spent on organizations that perform or promote abortions overseas. He has also nominated Cabinet members who are dedicated to defending the sacredness of life and has pledged his support for the No Taxpayer Funding For Abortion Act, recently passed by the U.S. House, which would guarantee that tax dollars are safeguarded.

Related