PA Higher Ed System To Look At Mergers & Closures

HARRISBURG (AP) – Operations of Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities are being reviewed in light of falling enrollment and financial challenges – a move that could result in the merger or closure of some campuses. Chancellor Frank Brogan says the State System of Higher Education’s current operations are “unsustainable.” He made the announcement during his annual “state of the system” address. State funding, $444 million last year, is about the same as it was 17 years ago. The system’s total enrollment is about 100,000 students. It’s unclear how long the review would take. Legislative approval is required to merge or close any of the schools.

