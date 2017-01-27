PA Officer Down Advisory System Advances

HARRISBURG – Legislation to establish the Pennsylvania Officer Down Advisory system has passed the state House Judiciary Committee. The system to alert law enforcement agencies and the public regarding suspects who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers will act in a similar fashion to an Amber Alert. House Bill 31 establishes the system to use media broadcasts and messaging signs along highways to provide information identifying the vehicle of a suspected law enforcement officer’s assailant. The legislation would require that the following criteria be met to activate the system: A law enforcement officer was killed or seriously injured by an offender; the offender poses a serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement; the offender’s vehicle, vehicle tag, or partial tag is available for broadcast; and the law enforcement agency recommends activation of the system.

