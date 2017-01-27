Proposal To End PA’s Death Penalty

HARRISBURG – Montgomery County Sen. Daylin Leach has proposed legislation that would repeal the death penalty in Pennsylvania. Leach said death penalty cases are far more expensive and wasteful than other kinds of criminal cases. Leach added that Pennsylvania has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the death penalty over the past decades, but we have only executed 3 people in 50 years. At a recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, several current sitting judges testified that the death penalty was draining Pennsylvania of scarce resources.

