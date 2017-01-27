Julie Baum, Director Of Church & Community Relations With Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services Discusses The Work Of A Pregnancy Care Center
SVPS, 131 S. 8th Street, P.O. Box 707, Lebanon, PA 17042
717-274-5128
www.svps.org
Julie Baum, Director Of Church & Community Relations With Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services Discusses The Work Of A Pregnancy Care Center
SVPS, 131 S. 8th Street, P.O. Box 707, Lebanon, PA 17042
717-274-5128
www.svps.org
©2017 WDAC 94.5. All Rights Reserved. Website Designed and Developed by Jonathan Ober