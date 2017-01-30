A Great Day At The 2017 March For Life

WASHINGTON, DC – Thousands of pro lifers from our area and around the nation showed their support for unborn children, their mothers, and in opposition to abortion at the 2017 March For Life. Michael Ciccocioppo, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation, was one of the many in attendance. He said the message by Vice President Mike Pence was reassuring everyone that the Trump Administration is going to so much for life. He added that everyone there was quite excited and joyous now that we have a pro life administration. President Trump recently reinstated the policy which ensures that taxpayer dollars will not be spent on organizations that perform or promote abortions overseas. He has also nominated Cabinet members who are dedicated to defending the sacredness of life and has pledged his support for the No Taxpayer Funding For Abortion Act, recently passed by the U.S. House, which would guarantee that tax dollars are safeguarded.

Related