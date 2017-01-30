Charges Filed In York County Homicide

JACKSON TOWNSHIP – A man will be facing charges in the death of a woman and her unborn child slain with a sword. Northern York County Regional Police said 25-year-old Diana Ziegler of Jackson Township was killed at about 4 p.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Ledge Drive. Officials said she was 24 weeks pregnant and the unborn child also died. An autopsy is scheduled today. Authorities said 35-year-old John Ziegler III will face charges of criminal homicide and criminal homicide of an unborn child. A 2-year-old child also in the home wasn’t injured.

