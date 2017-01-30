Expanded Help For Disabled Veterans With PA Property Taxes

HARRISBURG – A measure calling for a state constitutional amendment to expand the Property Tax Exemption Program for Disabled Veterans has been introduced. Currently, an honorably discharged veteran must be 100% disabled to receive a 100% exemption from property taxes. The proposal would provide tax exemptions to all disabled veterans — with at least a 50% disability — at a percentage corresponding to their level of disability as determined by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The measure will be introduced as Senate Bill 239. Amendments to the state Constitution must be approved by the General Assembly during two consecutive legislative sessions and then be approved by voter referendum.

Related