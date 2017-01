LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP – State Police have determined that a poultry house fire that killed 7,000 turkeys on a Lancaster County farm was an accident. Investigators found that faulty electrical cords in feeding equipment caused the fire on the 200 block of Scott Road in Little Britain Township late Friday night. A 911 call was placed around 11 p.m. Crews found the structure engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. Damage was estimated at around $40,000.

